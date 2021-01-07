MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With demand for the coronavirus vaccine greater than the existing supply, Miami-Dade will release a limited number of vaccination appointments on Thursday.

Those 65 and older can schedule an appointment at miamidade.gov/vaccine beginning at 2 p.m.

The website is also available in Spanish at miamidade.gov/vacuna and in Haitian Creole at miamidade.gov/vaksen.

The county expects the slots to fill up very quickly based on the current demand and is working to add new appointments if they get additional vaccines.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said they are working hard to make vaccines available to the community as fast as new supplies are received.

“We are in an emergency, and we need to distribute COVID-19 vaccines without delay to protect our community and keep our economy moving forward,” said Levine Cava.

The mayor said they are working with the state, hospitals, cities, and other partners to rapidly scale up the distribution of vaccines to the most vulnerable.

She urges residents to continue to check miamidade.gov/vaccine for information about where vaccines are currently available.