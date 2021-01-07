MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida’s congressional delegation remains deeply disturbed by the breach at the Capitol Wednesday by supporters of President Trump.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio spoke on Fox News.

“This is stuff you see in another country. We got tin pot dictators out there lecturing us and mocking us in their twitter feeds and online. So that stuff can’t happen,” said Rubio.

In a video message on Twitter, Rubio also called Wednesday’s siege “one of the saddest days in our history,” and a “national embarrassment.”

In an earlier tweet on Wednesday, Rubio said, “There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy.”

Fellow Republican Senator Rick Scott tweeted Thursday morning, “The thugs who stormed the capitol yesterday need to be arrested and prosecuted.”

Republican Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart agreed when he tweeted, “The individuals who broke in to the US Capitol or assaulted our law enforcement should face the full consequences of the law.”

Newly elected Congressman Carlos Gimenez said, “This is unacceptable and dangerous.”

On the Democratic side, CBS4 News spoke to Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz by phone.

“This is deeply disturbing and more disturbing is that this domestic terrorism was incited by President Trump and Republican colleagues of mine.”

A tweet by Congressman Ted Deutch reads, “Neither the president nor his enablers or violent supporters could delay democracy’s march forward.”

Meanwhile, Congressman Alcee Hastings and Frederica Wilson are calling for Trump to be removed.

Hastings tweeting that it was “outrageous and shameful,” saying President Trump must be removed from office immediately.

Congresswoman Wilson reiterating that saying “Trump must be removed from office for inciting today’s insurrection.”

Rep. Wilson is calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the president’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, which says if the President becomes unable to do his job, the Vice President becomes the President for a short period of time if the President is sick or disabled.

However, if Cabinet secretaries want to remove the President, they would have to invoke Section 4 of the 25th Amendment which allows certain top government officials to assess that the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”