MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has broken its single-day coronavirus record for the second straight day in a row with an additional 19,816 cases on Thursday.

That brings the total to 1,429,722 since the first publicly announced infection in March.

There were another 173 deaths bringing the total to 22,817 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 11.60%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 11.78%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 3,373 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 37 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,297.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 318,115.

The single-day positivity rate was 10.21%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 11.04%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,611 new cases and 7 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 1,897.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 146,201 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 10%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.99%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 102 new cases and 1 additional death.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,529 cases and 36 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.78%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.88%.