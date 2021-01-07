MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police announced Thursday there is now a reward of up to $15,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting at a park.

“This is a crime that is totally senseless. It’s barbaric,” said Detective Angel Rodriguez.

The shooting on Sunday night at Little River Park on Northwest 24th Avenue sent eight people to the hospital, including a 16-year-old who paramedics airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center. Police said the group was at the basketball courts when two men walked up and started shooting.

“He said all of a sudden he heard gunshots,” said Pastor Keith Butler, whose 23-year-old son was hurt in the shooting. “The day they [parents] tell their kids to go to the park and play, this happens.”

Butler, a well-known pastor in the area, asked for people in the community to come forward with information.

“I’m asking our community to start speaking up,” Butler said. “Demand justice and demand safety.”

A senior law enforcement source told CBS4, the shooting appeared to be targeted. The source said two men sprayed the basketball court with gunfire in hopes of hitting one specific person.

Marwan Porter with Porter Law Firm also spoke with reporters at Little River Park on Thursday. He said the area has had more than 800 calls for service in the last few months and argued Miami-Dade County leaders should have done more to keep people safe at the park, like adding security cameras.

“The park should have been closed based on the website, but the lights were on,” Porter said. ”So, if you’re going to invite someone to your facilities, you must make sure that they’re protected.”

Detectives said seven of the injured have been released from the hospital, but one person is still recovering and is listed as stable.

Anyone with information that could help detectives is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS.