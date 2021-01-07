BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Congressional lawmakers, including some from South Florida, were forced to shelter in place for hours. And when it was finally over, many were left stunned and emotional by what they saw.

“So many times yesterday, Ted, I was overcome by emotions. Even talking about it now… how could this happen here?” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said.

An obviously rattled Wasserman Schultz recounted the Capitol ambush Wednesday.

“I’ve heard stories like this from so many friends and neighbors who watched things like this happen in the countries they fled,” she said. “We’re supposed the be the example. We’re the beacon and there was a shroud thrown over our beacon yesterday.”

Wasserman Schultz was in lockdown in her office while everything played out around her.

She watched on TV as rioters breached the Capitol, running through the halls and into the chambers. Just outside her window, lots of police for what could have been an explosive situation.

“We saw very intense activity, then heard that the bomb squad was deployed. My office faces the area where the two suspected pipe bombs were found,” she said.

Congressman Ted Deutch just left the House floor when the chaos unfolded, and he had to shelter in his office. He said the day angered him.

“It was just so upsetting to see not just the attack against the Capitol, but knowing people who were attacking were attacking because they were told to attack,” he said.

More from CBSMiami.com

Gov. DeSantis ‘Will Not Allow Any Local Government To Lock People Down’

Should The President Be Removed Via The 25th Amendment?

At Least 2 Floridians Charged In US Capitol Breach

Reps. Alcee Hasting and Frederica Wilson were not available for an interview, but they’re both calling for Trump to be removed from office.

No South Florida Congressional Republicans were available for an interview. The same with both Republican senators. However, they were vocal on Twitter.