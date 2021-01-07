MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard has ended the search for a 33-year-old man who was thrown into the water after two boats collided in Key Biscayne on Monday.

In a release, the Coast Guard stated Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission divers located human remains near the crash site.

The accident happened near Bear Cut Bridge, involving eight people in total.

A Coast Guard crew pulled six people from the water after their boat capsized. They were transferred to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Fireboat 25, which took them ashore where paramedics were waiting.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took three people to the hospital, two of them went to the Ryder Trauma Center.

The person on the other boat was OK.

The seventh person on the boat that capsized was the one who went missing.

The Coast Guard, along with crews from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, City of Miami Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife and Tow Boat US, searched for thee days, covering 1,200 miles.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends who lost their loved one,” said Capt. Jo-Ann F. Burdian, Commander Coast Guard Sector Miami. “The Coast Guard and our partner agencies who participated in this search truly hoped for a different outcome to this tragic situation.”