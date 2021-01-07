MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Carnival Cruise Line and Princess Cruises are beginning the new year with no stops in the U.S.
The cruise companies have suspended all of their sailings from U.S. ports until Spring.
Princess Cruises hopes to pick up its itineraries after May 14th. Its European trips are also on pause for now.
Carnival has canceled its schedule in U.S. waters through March 31st.
The cruise industry has been at a standstill since the pandemic forced it to end travel plans in the middle of March last year.
More from CBSMiami.com
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Calls Capitol Siege ‘One Of The Saddest Days In History’ and ‘National Embarrassment’
Florida Gov. DeSantis ‘Will Not Allow Any Local Government To Lock People Down’, Reaffirms Opposition To COVID-19 Rules
New Proposal Would Boost State Unemployment Benefits From $275 To $400
You must log in to post a comment.