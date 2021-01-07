MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Baptist Health announced Thursday evening it will be launching a COVID vaccine appointment portal for high-risk residents 65 and over.
The plan is for the portal to go live on Friday, though Baptist Health did not specify the hour.
Eligible residents are being told to visit BaptistHealth.net to book an appointment for slots beginning on Monday, Jan. 11.
According to the hospital system, there will be 12,000 appointment slots to start.
Baptist Health said it expects to “continue to add availability as we add additional locations in the coming weeks.”
