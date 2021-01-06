TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A state representative from Boca Raton wants to fine people for leaving pet dogs or cats tethered outside in severe weather.
Emily Slosberg’s proposal (HB 177) would set increasing penalties, starting with a written warning for first violations, $250 fines for second offenses and $500 for subsequent violations.
Slosberg’s proposal is filed for the legislative session that starts March 2.
During the 2019 and 2020 sessions, Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, unsuccessfully proposed first-degree misdemeanor charges, with penalties of up to one year in jail or $5,000, for leaving dogs outside and unattended during freezing temperatures and other severe weather.
A staff analysis of the 2019 bill noted that Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control reported many pets were chained to trees and parked cars when their owners left them behind to ride out Hurricane Irma in 2017.
It said 49 dogs and two cats were rescued by animal control officers.
