WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) – Radical supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Demonstrators rallied in support of the President, opposed to the Electoral College certifying the results that would confirm Joe Biden as the next President.

President Trump started the day claiming the election was fraudulent.

“You’ll never take back our country with weakness,” he said addressing supporters. “You have to show strength.”

Demonstrators eventually overcame the police and charged up the steps of the Capitol, going right inside.

They smashed the glass of a door to the House chamber as they broke in.

The House and Senate had to be evacuated.

One woman, who was part of the rioting, was shot and killed in the chaos.

President-Elect Joe Biden denounced the chaos in a televised address.

“Today is a reminder, a painful one, that democracy is fragile and to preserve it requires people of good will, leaders with the courage to stand up and who are devoted, not to the pursuit of power or pursuits of their own selfish interest at any cost, but for the common good,” he said.

The White House released a video statement from the President.

“We can’t play into the hands of these people,” he said. “We have to have peace, so go home. We love you. You are very special. You’ve seen what happens. You’ve seen the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel, but go home and go home in peace”

Due to a 6:00 p.m. curfew put in place, police tried to break up the crowds using flash bangs and strobe lights.

After four hours, the Capitol was deemed secure, and the work inside resumed.

Margaret Brennan, host of Face the Nation on CBS, reports there is discussion among some Cabinet members about invoking the 25th Amendment, which would remove President Trump from office. Vice President Mike Pence would take over as President in the interim if this does happen. However, nothing has been formally presented yet.

As of 11:00 p.m., the CBS affiliate in D.C. reported 33 people arrested, 13 people injured and four dead.