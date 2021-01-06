MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As police in Washington DC continue to try and clear supporters of President Donald Trump from the US Capitol after storming the building and engulfing the nation’s capital in chaos, law enforcement officials here are carefully keeping a close watch on the pulse of South Florida and so far, so good.

In a tweet by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, she wrote “MDPD Director assured me that MDPD is monitoring the situation in D.C., all is calm in our county & they are prepared for any public safety issues if they arise. Praying for the safety of all Americans and a quick resolution to the unrest and violence in our nation’s capital.”

MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez also tweeted, “Your safety will always be our priority. Together, we will work with our community to protect the residents and visitors of Miami-Dade County. We are proud to protect and serve our diverse community. At this time our county remains calm. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

The Capitol building was locked down Wednesday as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police.

During the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes that confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, protesters broke through the barriers around the iconic building.

The House floor was evacuated by police.

Vice President Mike Pence was also evacuated from Capitol, where he was to perform his role in the counting of electoral votes.

All of this occurred shortly after President Trump addressed his supporters vowing “never to concede” the election in a speech on the Ellipse.

In a video message later, Trump called on his supporters to “go home”, but struck a sympathetic tone with them saying, “I know your pain, I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it. Especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace.”

Wednesday’s stunning display of insurrection was the first time the US Capitol had been breached since the British attacked and burned the building in August of 1814, during the War of 1812, according to Samuel Holliday, director of scholarship and operations with the US Capitol Historical Society.