MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Mega Millions jackpot is jumping again after nobody won the big prize in Tuesday night’s drawing.
The jackpot rolled over to $490 million dollars making it the eighth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
The Mega Millions winner can choose to get their jackpot in annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $372.3 million before taxes.
The Powerball jackpot remains an estimated $410 million.
The winner of that giant jackpot can also choose to get their winnings in annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $316.4 million before taxes.
