By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Mega Millions jackpot is jumping again after nobody won the big prize in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot rolled over to $490 million dollars making it the eighth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The Mega Millions winner can choose to get their jackpot in annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $372.3 million before taxes.

The Powerball jackpot remains an estimated $410 million.

The winner of that giant jackpot can also choose to get their winnings in annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $316.4 million before taxes.

Be sure to watch the Powerball drawing Wednesday night and the Powerball drawing on Friday night at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official lottery station.

