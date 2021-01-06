MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite walking off the court during pre-game warm-ups, the Boston Celtics will still play against the Miami Heat Wednesday night.

In a joint statement, both clubs said the decision to continue was made in an effort “try to bring joy into people’s lives.”

Here’s the full statement:

“2021 is a new year, but some things have not changed. We play tonight’s game with a heavy heart after yesterday’s decision in Kenosha, and knowing that protesters in our nation’s capital are treated differently by political leaders depending on what side of certain issues they are on. The drastic difference between the way protesters this past spring and summer were treated and the encouragement given to today’s protestors who acted illegally just shows how much more work we have to do.

“We have decided to play tonight’s game to try to bring joy into people’s lives. But we must not forget the injustices in our society, and we will continue to use our voices and our platform to highlight these issues and do everything we can to work for a more equal and just America.”

In a show of solidarity, Heat and Celtics players took a knee during the national anthem.

More from CBSMiami.com

Sen. Marco Rubio On ‘Siege Of Capitol’: ‘This Is 3rd-World Style Anti-American Anarchy’

Former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist: ‘It’s Time To Remove The President’

‘All Is Calm In Our County’ Reassures Miami-Dade Mayor After Storming Of Capitol