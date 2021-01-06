MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce that Hard Rock Stadium would begin offering vaccinations to seniors who are at least 65-years-old or older.

“We announced on Monday that we would be converting test sites to vaccination sites,” said DeSantis. “They will start with two lanes and will look to expand,” he added.

Hard Rock Stadium is the first state-run testing site to be converted into a vaccine site.

He was joined by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“As of today, over 32,000 vaccines have been given in Miami-Dade County,” said Cava.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava held a virtual press conference, along with local leaders, to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination plans in Miami-Dade County.

The mayor talked about shared efforts to distribute vaccines across the community for healthcare workers and seniors age 65 and older.

“We are truly in an emergency situation. We are all hands on deck to distribute these vaccines as quickly as possible to those who need it most,” said Cava.

“Our goal is to distribute thousands of vaccines every week,” she added. “We ask for your patience while we work to vaccinate the elderly in our community as soon as possible.”

