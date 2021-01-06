MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida recorded its highest single-day increase in coronavirus infections on Wednesday with an additional 17,783 new cases on Wednesday.

That brings the total to 1,409,906 since the first publicly announced infection in March.

There were another 129 deaths bringing the total to 22,644 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 12.59%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 11.50%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 3,136 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 3 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,260.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 314,742.

The single-day positivity rate was 10.23%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 10.78%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,404 new cases and 7 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 1,890.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 144,590 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 10.55%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.69%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 15 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,427 cases and 35 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.09%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.96%.