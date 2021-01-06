MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A two-year-old endangered Florida panther was struck and killed by a vehicle on the state’s west coast.
It’s the second panther death reported this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. A total of 22 Florida panther deaths were reported in 2020, with 19 killed by vehicles.
The remains of the 2-year-old female panther were found Monday on a rural road southeast of Immokalee, wildlife officials said.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
