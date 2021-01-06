Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was killed early Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on I-75.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the vehicle she was in was heading south when it slammed into a wall near Miramar Parkway.
Another woman in the vehicle and child were taken to local hospitals with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
All lanes were blocked until the accident scene can be cleared. Traffic was diverted off at the Miramar Parkway exit or onto the express lanes.
