WATCH LIVE
Protesters breach Capitol building
Menu
Video
News
Weather
Politics
Entertainment
Seen on TV
Sports
More
Travel
Contests
Only CBS
News
All News
Miami News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Tech
Autos
Only CBS
Neighbors 4 Neighbors
Latest Headlines
Florida Breaks Daily Record With 17,783 COVID-19 Cases In One Day
Florida recorded its highest single-day increase in coronavirus infections on Wednesday with an additional 17,783 new cases on Wednesday.
Capitol On Lockdown As Protesters Storm Building
Chaos erupted inside the U.S. Capitol as thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators charged the complex and eventually made their way into the Senate chamber, plunging Washington into crisis and causing a halt to the count of Electoral College votes.
Latest Galleries
2020 Celebrity Deaths
Famous Breast Cancer Survivors
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To help put a face to the importance of early detection, here is a look at some famous breast cancer survivors.
Sports
All Sports
Miami Sports
Dolphins
Heat
Marlins
Panthers
Canes
Miami Hurricanes
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Odds
Latest Headlines
Gabrielle Naveah Green & Lex Lumpkin On Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game: 'This Is Geared Specifically For Kids & Families'
The Nickelodeon stars discuss the NFL coming to the network for the first time on Sunday afternoon with the Bears & Saints NFC Wild Card game.
Dolphins Announce Resignation Of Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey
The Dolphins will be looking for a new offensive coordinator following Gailey's resignation Wednesday.
Tired Of Waiting, Florida Panthers Hope Breakthrough Year Is Here
Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov has a simple thought entering the season. It’s time for a change.
Latest Gallery
PIX: Miami Dolphins Vs. Seattle Seahawks, Week 4
Video
All Videos
News
Weather
Politics
Entertainment
Seen on TV
Sports
Web Extra Videos
News
Weather
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Weather Links
Tracking The Tropics
Hurricane News
Hurricane Preps
More Weather
Weather App
Weather Videos
Top Spots
Latest Headlines
14 Florida Cities, Including Miami, Make List Of Best Places To Live, According To US News
U.S. News & World Report is out with its annual list of the best places to live and retire in the U.S. for 2020 and Florida cities are well represented.
Top Donut Shops In South Florida
Do you love donuts? Who doesn't? Then why not check out our top spots for donuts in South Florida
5 Delightful Doggies To Adopt Now In Miami
Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some lovable pups up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.
Industry Spotlight: Transportation Companies Hiring Big In Miami
Miami's transportation industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 166 new jobs over the past week and 634 in the last month, ranking fourth among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.
Apartments For Rent In Miami: What Will $1,400 Get You?
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami? We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.
Cheapest Apartments For Rent In Downtown, Miami
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $1,895, compared to a $1,850 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS4
My TV 33
Advertise
Jobs
Connect
Connect with us
CBSMiami on Facebook
CBSMiami on Twitter
CBSMiami on Instagram
CBS Local App
Weather App
Contests
Florida Lottery Holiday Scratch-Off’s Secret Word Of The Day
CBS4 is home to the Florida Lottery and we want you to be a winner.
Travel
84 Million Americans Expected To Travel Over Holidays
The U.S. saw a spike in cases following Thanksgiving, and 30 million more people are expected to travel for the winter holidays.
More
Florida Lottery
CBS Entertainment
CBS4 News
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
3:00 PM
Dr. Phil
4:00 PM
Judge Judy
4:30 PM
Judge Judy
5:00 PM
CBS 4 News at 5PM
5:30 PM
CBS 4 News at 5:30PM
View All Programs
Capitol On Lockdown As Protesters Storm Building
By
CBSMiami.com Team
January 6, 2021 at 3:03 pm
Filed Under:
Donald Trump
,
Pro-Trump Protest
,
Trump Supporters
CBSMiami.com
Team
More from
CBSMiami.com Team
Comments
You must
log in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.