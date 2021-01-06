BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie has confirmed that all staff members must return to their in-person work locations on Monday, Jan. 11.
In the video message released Tuesday, Runcie pointed out that Broward “schools are not a major source of spread of the virus.”
He went on to add that the district’s data “shows that remote learning is harming many of our children” both academically and socially.
As a result, the district is moving forward with its plan to have all staff return, including anyone who received a COVID-related accommodation to work from home last spring.
Runcie added that he plans to work with state lawmakers Wednesday to make teachers a higher priority to get vaccinated.
“Finally, I, along with our school board, are strongly advocating to get our teachers and staff added to the priority list for receiving the coronavirus vaccine,” he said. “I am meeting with our elected officials in the Florida Legislature tomorrow to discuss this objective. I have also worked with national organizations to provide communications to the incoming Biden administration requesting the same.”
