MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people are dead after a deadly roadway shooting in Miramar.
Just before 10 p.m. Monday night, three people in a white convertible Ford Mustang were heading south on State Road 7 when they were fired on by the occupants in a second vehicle during some type of altercation.
One of the passengers managed to jump out of the Mustang before it crashed near the Captain Max restaurant.
“Officers responded to the 3700 block of South State Road 7, where we observed a white Mustang with two occupants in the vehicle. There was also another occupant that was discovered further up the road – in the same area,” said Miramar police Sgt. Oscar Mendoza. “Two of them were pronounced deceased at the scene. One was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”
“All three victims had gunshot wounds,” he added.
Two of the victims were men, the third victim was also male but police have not determined his age.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene.
“Currently we’re asking any witnesses who were in the area to call Crime Stoppers and relay that information. Currently, there’s a three thousand dollar reward, up to three thousand dollars, for information that could lead to the arrest of the individual,” said Mendoza.
Anyone with information should call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
