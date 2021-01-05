MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a chilly start Tuesday morning with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-50s across Broward and Miami-Dade. Many areas were 8 to 12 degrees colder than Monday.

Our average low is 60 degrees this time of year, so we were well below that in some spots.

It was even cool across the Keys with temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Tuesday afternoon will be spectacular with winter sun and highs in the low 70s. It will be nice and dry courtesy of high pressure in control.

Tuesday under mostly clear skies, temperatures will tumble even more, with lows falling to the mid to upper 40s across much of Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Some areas closer to the coast will wake up in the low 50s Wednesday morning.

Afternoon highs will be comfortable in the low 70s.

More from CBSMiami.com

‘I Feel Stupid’: Fort Lauderdale Woman Claims She’s Out $50,000 After Being Duped By Accused Ponzi Schemer’

It’s Getting More Expensive To Live In South Florida

Extended Jobless Benefits From Stimulus Package Becoming Available For Floridians

By Thursday morning we’ll wake up with seasonable lows in the low 60s and pleasant highs in the mid-70s. Friday lows will be in the upper 60s and highs will be a bit warmer in the upper 70s ahead of our next cold front.

This weekend we’ll enjoy another dip in degrees. Saturday morning will be chilly with low 50s and highs will struggle to reach the low 70s. Sweater weather sticks around through Sunday with highs only in the low 70s.