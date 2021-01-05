HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Memorial Healthcare System is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for people 65 and over.

The vaccinations are by appointment only. Recipients will receive the Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine. Memorial is not accepting appointments for people younger than 65 with underlying conditions or who are immunocompromised at this time.

To make appointments, Memorial is providing two options.

People who have been a patient at any Memorial facility can use the MyChart portal. MHS employees and medical staff can use this option, too.

MyChart

Go to your MyChart.

Programmed in your chart is a section titled “appointments” to make an appointment.

Choose a date, time, and location that is convenient.

Related: What You Need To Know About Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine In South Florida

People who have not been a Memorial patient, or do not have MyChart availability, can call Memorial’s Centralized Scheduling at (954) 276-4340 to make an appointment.

The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on the weekend.

Individuals may experience longer than normal wait times on the phone.

More from CBSMiami.com

‘I Feel Stupid’: Fort Lauderdale Woman Claims She’s Out $50,000 After Being Duped By Accused Ponzi Schemer’

It’s Getting More Expensive To Live In South Florida

Extended Jobless Benefits From Stimulus Package Becoming Available For Floridians

Vaccination sites hours of operation:

Memorial Specialty Pharmacy

9581 Premier Parkway, Miramar.

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed on Sundays.

Memorial Regional Hospital Conference Center

3501 Johnson Street, Hollywood.

Hours: Mondays from noon to 7:30 p.m; Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed on weekends.

Again, vaccinations are by appointment only. Walk-ins will not receive the vaccine and on-site registration is not available.

The vaccines will be provided while supplies last. Those who receive an appointment will need to bring a picture ID to check-in at the site. Healthcare workers need to show proof of licensure.

Wear a shirt or top with the upper arm accessible.

To maintain social distancing, companions without appointments will be asked to remain outside.

Children are not allowed at the site. There is no childcare on site.