MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jackson Memorial Hospital is opening its website portal on Tuesday for the general public who are 65 years old and up to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

At a news conference on Monday afternoon with Gov. Ron DeSantis at JMH, Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya said the website is expected to open at 11:00 a.m.

“We will have 2,000 daily appointments for vaccinations. The intent is to vaccinate 14,000 people a week which is the current allocation that we have from the state,” said Migoya.

Once the website is live, seniors can request a vaccination appointment online and will receive a call back with an appointment date and time.

No proof of residency is required, which means you do not need to live in Miami-Dade to get the vaccine.

Scheduled vaccinations will take place at three locations:

Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center, 1611 NW 12th Ave., Miami

North Dade Health Center, 16555 NW 25th Ave., Miami Gardens

Jackson South Medical Center, 9333 SW 152nd St., Southwest Miami-Dade

All three sites will be open seven days a week.

Related: What You Need To Know About Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine In South Florida

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also spoke at Monday’s news conference saying the County is preparing to offer COVID vaccines to all public housing residents aged 65 and over.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

‘I Feel Stupid’: Fort Lauderdale Woman Claims She’s Out $50,000 After Being Duped By Accused Ponzi Schemer’

It’s Getting More Expensive To Live In South Florida

Extended Jobless Benefits From Stimulus Package Becoming Available For Floridians

Meantime, as seniors lined up at coronavirus vaccination sites across South Florida and other parts of the state, frustrations are mounting over crashing appointment websites, and jammed phone lines.

In response, Gov. Ron DeSantis warned hospitals against stockpiling vaccinations and urged them to work more quickly to administer vaccines to Floridians who are 65 and older. DeSantis promised he would strip allotments from hospitals that don’t use them quickly enough and shift the doses to other health-care providers.

He also outlined several other steps the state plans to take to amplify vaccination efforts, including converting state-run testing sites into vaccination centers, having the state hire 1,000 extra nurses to administer shots and using churches as part of an effort to target underserved communities. DeSantis also said sites that provide vaccinations should do it seven days a week.

Under DeSantis’ lead, Florida has parted from federal guidelines on how to use the vaccines.

On Dec. 23, the governor issued an executive order that made people 65 and older a priority for vaccinations, as opposed to “essential” workers such as teachers, first responders and grocery-store employees.

Florida has one of the nation’s oldest populations with 4.4 million of the state’s 21 million people 65 years or older, which drives up the demand for vaccinations. But DeSantis defended the decision to move away from the federal guidelines, which also included vaccinating people 75 and older.

As of Monday, more than 260,000 Floridians had been vaccinated, most of them health care workers and first responders — although an increasing number are seniors 65 years and older.

The state has received more than 960,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — which means that 700,000 doses are sitting in freezers waiting to be injected into the arms of Floridians.

Both vaccines require two doses — an initial inoculation and a booster shot weeks later. Some hospitals, out of caution, may be reluctant to immediately use their entire stockpile because of uncertainty over the future supply of the vaccines.

About 83% of those who have died from the disease in Florida have been older than 65.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)