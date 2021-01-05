FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Three people were killed, six others injured in two separate shootings overnight in Broward.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday night, three people in a white convertible Ford Mustang were heading south on State Road 7 in Miramar when they were fired on by the occupants in a second vehicle during some type of altercation.

One of the passengers managed to jump out of the Mustang before it crashed near the Captain Max restaurant.

“Officers responded to the 3700 block of South State Road 7, where we observed a white Mustang with two occupants in the vehicle. There was also another occupant that was discovered further up the road – in the same area,” said Miramar police Sgt. Oscar Mendoza. “Two of them were pronounced deceased at the scene. One was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

“All three victims had gunshot wounds,” he added.

Two of the victims were men, the third victim was also male but police have not determined his age.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

About 45 minutes later gunfire erupted in a Lauderhill business district.

Around 10:45 p.m., Lauderhill police sent officers to 1828 NW 38th Avenue after receiving multiple calls about a shooting. When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

Soon after, Lauderhill Police received calls from area hospitals reporting additional gunshot victims. In total, four men and two women had been injured in the shooting.

Police said they all appear to have non-life-threatening injuries, but two of the injured were intubated.

Statements by the injured and witnesses at the scene indicate they heard the gunfire and ran for cover. No one actually saw who was shooting. According to police, evidence suggests that there were multiple firearms used.

Anyone with information on either shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).