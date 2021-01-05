MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida lottery players have a chance to win big this week as America’s dueling jackpots, Mega Millions and Powerball reach a combined total of $842 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot rolled to an estimated $432 million on Friday and the Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated $410 million on Saturday.
The Powerball winner can choose to get their jackpot in annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $316.4 million before taxes.
The Mega Millions’ jackpot is $432 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.
If won at that level, it would be the tenth largest prize in Mega Millions history, and the largest since June 2019.
The winner can also get their jackpot in annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $329.7 million before taxes.
