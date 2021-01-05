MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will be holding a virtual press conference on Tuesday afternoon, along with local leaders, to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination plans in Miami-Dade County.
The mayor is expected to talk about shared efforts to distribute vaccines across the community for healthcare workers and seniors age 65 and older.
County officials said that they are coordinating closely with public and private partners, including local cities, to quickly and efficiently vaccinate Miami-Dade’s vulnerable residents, according to state guidelines.
Those expected to participate in the 3 p.m. Zoom conference include:
Jackson Health System President and CEO Carlos A. Migoya
Baptist Health South Florida COO and Executive Vice President Bo Boulenger
Mount Sinai Medical Center President and CEO Steven Sonenreich
Administrator/Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County Dr. Yesenia D. Villalta
City of Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber
City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez
RELATED:
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order
coronavirus
You can click here to watch the press conference in its entirety at 3 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.