BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for escaped inmate Azmi Mahmoud.
Mahmoud slipped away at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday from the Henderson Behavioral Health facility in Fort Lauderdale.
The 46-year-old is of Middle Eastern descent, standing around 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighing around 250 pounds. He has medium-length black and gray hair.
He also has tattoos on both forearms. The left forearm has the Statue of Liberty, while the right forearm has a skeleton as well as the words “latiha” and “forever father 7904.”
Mahmoud was last seen wearing his tan jail uniform with socks and flip flops.
He had been arrested back in November on several charges, including battery on a person 65 years old or older, grand theft and possession of cocaine.
If you see him, do not approach and call 911.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Woman Claims She’s Out $50,000 After Being Duped By Accused Ponzi Schemer
It’s Getting More Expensive To Live In South Florida
Pongo The Giraffe Euthanized At Zoo Miami
You must log in to post a comment.