BROWARD (CBSMiami) – It was busy, but not crowded, at Vista View Park early Sunday. It’s one of the two Broward sites where people 65 and older could receive a free COVID vaccination.

Those lining up say it was worth the wait.

“I feel good. It was nothing to worry about,” said Noreen Stephens.

Stephens said she and her husband had been waiting for this day amid surging cases of COVID-19.

“I’m so grateful that this was done in the county to help seniors start this. It has been so scary for many months being stuck in the house,” she said.

“Relieved. Now I feel I can start going out after another shot and things like that,” said Susan Scott.

Some lined up hours before the site opened.

“Very well run. I was here at 4:30. They opened up at 8. The process was well done,” said Abe Daniels.

This was by appointment only through browardcovidvaccine.com.

“It took me two hours to get an appointment,” Stephens said. “You can’t give up. You have to keep trying and trying.”

Seniors were also able to get vaccinated at Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek.

Starting Tuesday, seniors will be able to go to Markham Park in Sunrise opens.

Also Tuesday, a fourth site is expected to open at holiday park in Fort Lauderdale where the city manager hopes up to 500 people a day will get vaccinated.

After being vaccinated, everyone was given cards with appointments to return for a second and final shot in three weeks. They’ll also be monitored briefly to see if there were any bad reactions.

“The first thing after I get my second one is hug my grandkids,” said Ilana, who didn’t give a last name.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward said if you are trying to register online and find that appointments are not available, check back often.

The department plans to open more sites in the coming weeks.

Broward’s mayor was told as many as 10 sites could be opened.