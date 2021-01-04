MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis has announced four new actions the state is undertaking to increase vaccinations.

“Florida is putting seniors First and I’m pleased to announce four new actions that will continue our proactive approach to offering the vaccine to Floridians 65 and older, as well our continued efforts to vaccinate frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents,” he said.

The first action will be to expand access to the vaccine with additional state-supported sites.

“I am directing the Florida Division of Emergency Management to partner with the Florida Department of Health to identify additional sites to administer the vaccine and to be open 7 days per week, including the conversion of state-supported testing sites,” the governor said.

The second action targets underserved communities. DeSantis said he has directed the Division of Emergency Management to identify places of worship and other locations in them where the vaccine can be administered.

Emergency management has also been directed to immediately hire 1,000 contract nurses to help in vaccination efforts. The nurses will supplement personnel already in the field, including 800 Florida National Guardsmen, who have been supporting the state’s response since the beginning of the pandemic.

Finally, DeSantis has directed Emergency Management to assume additional responsibilities in the administration of vaccines in Florida’s over 3,000 assisted living facilities, supplementing and accelerating the efforts being undertaken by CVS and Walgreens.