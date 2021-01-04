MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are jumping again.
With no ticket matching all six Powerball numbers drawn on Saturday, the top prize is now $410 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night.
The winner can choose to get their jackpot in annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $316.4 million before taxes.
The Mega Millions’ jackpot is $432 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.
If won at that level, it would be the tenth largest prize in Mega Millions history, and the largest since June 2019.
The winner can also get their jackpot in annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $329.7 million before taxes.
Be sure to watch the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official lottery station.
