Comments
More from CBSMiami.com
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two boats have collided near the Bear Cut Bridge, and now one person is missing.
The crash happened around 8 p.m.
Seven people were on one of the boats. Six were rescued, but the seventh person from that vessel is the one who’s unaccounted for.
The other boat had just one person on board. That person is OK.
More from CBSMiami.com
Problems Plague First Day Of Boward COVID-19 Vaccinations
You May Need A COVID Vaccine Passport To Travel In 2021
Naples Teen Killed In Crash On I-75, 2 Others Injured
The search for that missing person continues in the water right now.
You must log in to post a comment.