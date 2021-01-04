MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio of Miami has been arrested in D.C. in connection to the burning of a Black Lives Mater flag at a church, CBS News Senior Investigative Correspondent Catherine Herridge has confirmed.

Herridge tweeted a person familiar with the case said “the arrest was not related to the pending demonstrations, rather directly related to Tarrio’s return to D.C. and his alleged past conduct.”

In a statement, D.C. police confirmed Tarrio was arrested and charged with destruction of property related to a protest on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Here is a press statement from DC police spokesman. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/eQXWDDk83I — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) January 4, 2021

Because he was charged with a misdemeanor, the expectation was Tarrio would be released as early as Monday evening.

However, according to D.C. police, Tarrio was carrying two “high capacity firearm magazines” at the time of his arrest.

The Proud Boys source told Herridge “a charging decision is pending” on the possession of the high-capacity magazines, which is a felony in D.C.

#ProudBoys Source familiar w/case tells @CBSNews a charging decision is pending on new facts in the Enrique Tarrio case — specifically possession 2 high-capacity magazines — which is a DC felony. COULD warrant "stay away" order from DC. — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) January 5, 2021

As Herridge reports, that charge could warrant a “stay away” order from D.C.

Herridge also tweeted that “hate crime charges were considered,” but the Proud Boys source said “there was a lack of evidence to support those charges.”

