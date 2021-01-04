  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Homestead, Local TV, Miami News, Police Involved Shooting

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting involving multiple Homestead police officers.

Investigators say Homestead police got a call about a burglary at a residence. When officers arrived, the man ran off. They eventually found him in front of Homestead City Hall where, police said, he fired at the officers.

“A police officer from the City of Homestead sustained a gunshot wound that went through his pant leg but did not penetrate his leg,” said Miami-Dade Detective Angel Rodriguez.

The officers fired back, killing the man.

