By CBSMiami.com Team
Miami Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are trying to determine what led to five people being shot in Miami Sunday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. near NW 25th Avenue and 36th Street.

Miami police said all of the victims were stable when they were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center.

