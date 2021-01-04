MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Eight people, including two juveniles, were shot while playing basketball at a north Miami-Dade park Sunday night.
Miami-Dade police say it happened at Little River Park, at 10525 NW 25th Avenue, around 7 p.m.
According to detectives, two people walked up to the basketball court, pulled out guns, and fired into the crowd. They hit two teens and six adults before running away.
Two of the victims were listed in stable condition. Six victims were critical, including a 16-year-old boy who was airlifted to the Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Investigators are working to determine what led to the seemingly unprovoked shooting.
Other families were also at the park at the time.
“If anyone has any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of these individuals that committed this senseless crime where there were adults, children, families trying to share and trying to have a good time at a park on a Sunday before returning to school on Monday, please call with any information,” said Detective Angel Rodriguez.
Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
You must log in to post a comment.