MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 11,256 new coronavirus infections.
The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,376,692.
There were another 105 deaths bringing the total to 22,415 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 12.52%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 10.90%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 2,525 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 5 newly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 4,256.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 308,259.
The single-day positivity rate was 10.97%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 10,35%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 983 new cases and 10 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 1,882.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 141,993 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 10.45% while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.07%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 22 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,372 cases and 35 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.73%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 6.62%.
