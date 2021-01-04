TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With another 100-plus deaths reported Monday, the number of Florida residents who have died of COVID-19 has exceeded 22,000, according to the state Department of Health.

The death toll increased rapidly in recent months to 22,090 on Monday. On Oct. 4, by comparison, the total was 14,671 Florida resident deaths – representing an increase of slightly more than 50 percent over the past three months.

On Nov. 4, the total was 16,922 deaths – representing about a 30 percent increase over the past two months.

Seniors continue to be the hardest hit, with people 65 and older making up about 83 percent of the Florida resident deaths, the Department of Health numbers show.

Florida has the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the country, behind New York, Texas and California.

Also, 325 non-residents have died in Florida of COVID-19.

