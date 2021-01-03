MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach Police Department has arrested two people, including one on probation for burglary, after finding guns, drugs and a ski mask in a vehicle.
According to MBPD, officers noticed a vehicle parked in a bicycle lane along Washington Ave. on Saturday night.
The officers approached the vehicle, which was occupied by two people, and noticed a firearm inside.
More from CBSMiami.com
Congressman-Elect Carlos Gimenez Discusses Certifying Joe Biden’s Victory
4,000 Appointments Made For COVID-19 Vaccinations In Broward
Many Broward Seniors Excited To Get COVID Vaccine
Further investigation revealed that one of the two guns in the vehicle had been reported stolen. Officers also reported finding suspected crack-cocaine in the car.
The man on probation for burglary was wearing an ankle monitor and carrying a ski mask, police said.
Both subjects were arrested on multiple felony charges.
You must log in to post a comment.