HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The Hollywood Police Department is asking for your help finding 83-year-old Willie McClendon.
McClendon was last seen leaving the area of 28 Ave. and Pembroke Rd. at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Police provided no additions details except that McClendon suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Hollywood Police Department at (954) 764-4357.
