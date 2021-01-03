MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 10,603 new coronavirus infections.
The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,365,436.
There were another 100 deaths bringing the total to 22,310 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 12.43%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 10.62%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,547 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 12 newly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 4,251.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 305,734.
The single-day positivity rate was 13.06%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 10.17%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 900 new cases and 10 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 1,872.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 141,010 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 10.42% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.81%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 17 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,350 cases and 35 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 8.29%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 6.45%.
