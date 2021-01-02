Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new year means new Florida laws are now in effect.
Florida’s minimum wage is now $8.65 and will jump to $10 by the end of September.
The minimum wage will keep rising until it reaches $15 per hour in 2026.
Also in effect, a ban on dog racing at Florida’s greyhound tracks.
Penalties are now double for drivers who fail to stop and improperly pass school buses.
County canvassing boards and supervisors of elections will now be required to test voting equipment at least 25 days before the start of the early voting.
