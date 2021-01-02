MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Memorial Healthcare System officials announced Saturday it began administering the second doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to its healthcare workers.
Hospital officials said they began inoculating its healthcare workers after receiving the second allotment of 19,500 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines from the Florida Department of Health.
These healthcare workers are among the first in the nation to receive the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Memorial is one of only five healthcare systems in Florida chosen as host for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The initial shipment arrived on Dec 14.
