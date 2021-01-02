MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 31,518 new coronavirus infections over the past two days.

There were no results reported on Friday due to the New Year’s Day holiday.

The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,354,833.

There were another 217 deaths bringing the total to 22,210 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 10.13%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 10.29%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 5,314 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 51 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,239.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 304,187.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.30%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.83%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 2,500 new cases and 15 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,862.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 140,110 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.93% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.56%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 107 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,333 cases and 35 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.57%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 6.04%.