MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard suspended the search for an overdue vessel carrying 20 people that went missing between the Bahamas and South Florida.
Coast Guard received a report Tuesday that a blue and white 29-foot Mako Cuddy Cabin vessel, last known to be departing Bimini on Monday did not arrive as expected.
The Coast Guard and partner agencies searched approximately 17,000 square miles, roughly double the size of Massachusetts, for about 84 hours.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the missing people,” said Capt. Stephen V. Burdian, Seventh District Chief of Response. “I encourage anyone with information about the people aboard to contact us as soon as possible.”
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the people, contact the District Seven Command Center at 305-415-6800.
