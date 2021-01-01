MIAMI (CBSMiami) -The warm breeze will continue for the first few days of the New Year before a cold front makes its way into and through South Florida.

A storm bringing rain to the Mississippi Valley and snow to the Midwest will eventually push a cold front through the Panhandle and then south through the Florida Peninsula this weekend. Ahead of it we will continue to see temperatures above 80 degrees along with a breeze leading to rip currents and a small craft advisory.

Sunday night the front will begin to move south through the Florida Peninsula. It will still be a warm day on Sunday with a forecast high of 82 degrees before the showers increase and a cooler breeze develops. There does not appear to be a significant risk of stronger storms with this cold front, just an increase in clouds and maybe a few heavier showers late Sunday.

The rain clears overnight as a cooler and drier breeze develops early Monday. The cooler air will slowly work its way south into the area, so lows will be closer to or just above the normal low of 60 degrees. Sunny skies will make for a pleasant day Monday with a seasonably cool high temperature of 76 degrees.

Monday night will be the coolest with this front. Clear skies and a lighter breeze will allow temperatures to drop into the middle 50s across much of the area. It will be slightly warmer near the coast with lows near 60 degrees.

This will not be a prolonged period of colder air like we saw near Christmas, so after the brief chill Tuesday morning, look for very pleasant afternoons. Bright sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures in the middle seventies for the next few days.