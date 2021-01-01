MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Plan on paying more at the pump if you’re hitting the road.
Gas prices are usually at their lowest this time of year, but they’re now close to their highest point since the pandemic began.
According to AAA, nationwide the average price of gas is $2.25, which’s up 13 cents from a month ago. In Florida, the average price per gallon is $2.20.
In Fort Lauderdale, the average price is $2.22. In Miami, the average price is $2.21.
More from CBSMiami.com
COVID-19 Variant Considered More Contagious Discovered In Florida
Key West New Year’s Eve Features Early ‘Drag Queen Drop’
You May Need A COVID Vaccine Passport To Travel In 2021
Recent approvals of COVID-19 vaccines have raised hopes for a return to more normal travel and economic activity, which has driven up oil and gas futures.
You must log in to post a comment.