FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The coronavirus test site at Holiday Park has been closed so a COVID-19 vaccine administration site can be set up.

The cities of Fort Lauderdale, Oakland Park, Pompano Beach, and Wilton Manors are working together to establish the site, it will be operated by the Florida Department of Health in Broward.

Details on when the site will be up and running are still being worked out. That information should be available by next week.

People 65 and older will be eligible for the vaccinations, which will be by appointment only.

Appointments can be made at /browardcovidvaccine.com.

However, after the website launched this week, it saw record-level activity and has been temporarily taken down. The state health department said it will send out a notice when it is restored.

Appointments cannot be made by phone.

More from CBSMiami.com

COVID-19 Variant Considered More Contagious Discovered In Florida

Key West New Year’s Eve Features Early ‘Drag Queen Drop’

Four Dead, Three Hurt In New Year’s Day Crash In South Miami-Dade

The Florida Department of Health in Broward is set to begin offering vaccinations this weekend at two other parks.

The vaccinations will begin Sunday, January 3rd, at Tradewinds Park, 3600 W Sample Road in Coconut Creek, and at Vista View Park, 4001 SW 142nd Avenue in Davie.

They will also be available at Markham Park, 16001 W State Road 84 in Sunrise, beginning Tuesday, January 5th.

The vaccinations will be available at no cost to people who have already made appointments.

“We are excited about the opportunity to begin vaccinating our senior population, who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, as we continue to work every day to protect our community during this pandemic,” said Dr. Paula Thaqi, Director of the Florida Department of Health in Broward County.

Individuals who receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will need to be in Broward County to receive the second dose of the same vaccine, 21 days later.

RELATED: Broward Health Overwhelmed By Demand For COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade say they plan to finalize their plans by week’s end or early next week on vaccinating those 65 and older.

For those wanting a COVID-19 test, the Mills Pond Park test site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

The site is closed on New Year’s Day.

PCR (molecular) testing is offered at the drive-thru site and no appointment is needed.

The state’s health department has a COVID-19 Call Center that can be contacted 24/7 at 866-779-6121 or by email at COVID-19@flhealth.gov.