MIAMI (CBSMiami) – 2021 got off to the best possible start ever for several South Florida families as they welcomed new babies.

Two bundles of joy entered the world within the first moments of the new year – one in Miami-Dade, the other in Broward.

Salome Ayala Duarte was born at Baptist Hospital at midnight, weighing seven pounds, 14 ounces.

Baby Fabian was born just three minutes later at Memorial Regional Hospital, weighing five pounds and seven ounces.

At Broward Health Coral Springs, Caleb Joseph Reigh arrived at 12:04 a.m. He weighed four pounds and is in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

At Jackson Memorial Hospital, Shirdykia Myrick gave birth to her daughter, D-Zani Burden, at 1:10 a.m. D-Zani. She weighed seven pounds and seven ounces.

“What better way to kick-off 2021!” said Tashika Robinson, Shirdykyia’s mother.

The first baby of the new year to be delivered at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale was Liam Muñoz, a 7-pound boy who measured 19.5 inches.