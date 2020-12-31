FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The pandemic is changing the way many people will ring in the new year.

In Miami, the Big Orange New Year’s Eve celebration is canceled.

In Fort Lauderdale, the annual lighted anchor drop will be virtual.

The City of Fort Lauderdale Orange Bowl Virtual Downtown Countdown will be broadcast from 11 p.m. – midnight, New Year’s Eve, on Comcast Channel 78, AT&T U-verse Channel 99, on FLTV and on Facebook.

The city will also have fireworks over the downtown area, but there is no viewing area. Resident s are urged to watch from their yards or balconies.

What has many city officials worried is that people will party in clubs packed together and not taking precautions.

“There will be a lot of drinking going on, there will be a lot of people in close contact with other people. They’re not going to be wearing masks, they’re not going to be social distancing,” said Broward Mayor Steve Geller.

The mayor said code enforcement officers will be out enforcing the rules, looking for big house parties, and making sure bars and clubs are following the rules.

“We’re going to have a heavy dose of code enforcement officers out and also law enforcement,” said Geller. “If there are bars that are packing people in close proximity, they’ll be sited.”

On Miami Beach, extra patrols will be out Thursday night, as will several other cities, looking for people not following the rules.

Miami-Dade and Broward both have 1 a.m. curfews.

“One o’clock, that’s definitely shutdown time. People are leaving, going home, that’s okay, but no congregation after 1 a.m., and this is designed to keep us safe and stop the spread,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.