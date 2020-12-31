MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are new details about coronavirus vaccinations for those 65 years and older in Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says initially the plan will be different than Broward where those 65 and older can start receiving vaccinations at three different parks starting this Sunday.

The Mayor told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “I believe we will be opening sites early next week. I believe the plan involves clinics and not drive-through sites, yet though they are under consideration in the future, but it is not an immediate plan.”

The sites would be in addition to other inoculation sites at such places as Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Cava said it’s a top priority.

“Our 65 plus population, including myself, is more vulnerable to the disease in terms of consequences and the concern that older people might have more health complications and that they are more likely to get sick and die potentially. So, we need to protect the vulnerable first and foremost.”

She expects there will be enough supplies.

“We are rolling out product as we receive it,” she said. “We have Phizer and Moderna in circulation and other vaccines are coming in on the market and as soon as they are brought in they are being distributed around the country and so we know we have to get people immunized against the virus to protect them so we are proceeding on the grounds that we have enough supplies.”

Census data shows 17 percent of the population in Miami-Dade is 65 years and older.

Many say they are eager to get the vaccine.

Marilyn Skow, a 75-year-old retired teacher from Doral, “I am looking forward to finding about the (vaccination) sites. I take my flu shot every fall and I believe there are few if any side effects and we need to stop the pandemic.”

Outside Little Havana’s Versailles restaurant, Raul Plasencia said, “I want to be free of risk.”

Also there, Carlos Chapa said, “These are trying times and this is a global issue. Things are getting worse and this has to be stopped.”

The health department in Miami-Dade has told CBS4 it expects to announce its plans by early next week.

Those 65 and older in Broward will be able to receive vaccinations starting Sunday at Vista ViewPark in Davie, at Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek, and at Markham Park in Sunrise starting Tuesday. But you can not show up. Appointments have to be made online through Browardcovidvaccine.com.

There has been tremendous demand.

In Lee County, all 3 vaccination sites quickly reached capacity on Wednesday after many people 65 years and older started lining up the night before.